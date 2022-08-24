SRM University and Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation (India) Organise “Probiotics Awareness Day” in Sonipat for School Students

SRM University, one of the foremost value-based higher education pioneers in India in association with the Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation (India), the Apex body on Probiotics in India organised its first-ever “Probiotics Awareness Day” in Sonipat. Students from 15 leading schools participated in this unique competition by sharing interesting presentations on the health benefits of Probiotics. The initiative is primarily driven to engage students who can showcase the link between globally well-known probiotic science and its role in health keeping in view the alarming rate of low immunity amongst Indians. Probiotic Awareness Day organised by SRM University, Delhi NCR and Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation ( India) for 15 top schools of Sonipat, Haryana

Speaking on its first-ever school initiative, Prof. N.K. Ganguly, President of the Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation (India) remarked, “Since inception the Foundation has been on the forefront of creating awareness about the science of Gut Microbiota and Probiotics and acting as a information-sharing catalyst on the influence of the intestinal microbiota on the onset of disease and the utility of probiotics in alleviating them. Battling the current global Pandemic has been a big eye-opener across the world. It has reaffirned our belief on the importance of the intestine and strong immunity to ward off lifestyle diseases. We are happy to partner with SRM University to host “Probiotic Awareness Day” where we focus on engaging with and educating young children on creating awareness about Functional Foods like Probiotics which is already an evolved and recognised science worldwide. However in India, it has now started assuming relevance. We want the students to be act like a harbinger of this change. The importance of intestinal health is of immense importance and hence the “Probiotics Awareness Day” is a step in this direction. We are happy to see enthusistic school kids coming up with interesting presentations on Probiotics and its health benefits. We have plans to extend this Programme in other cities.”

Hailing this initiative Prof. Samuel Raj, Dean Academics and Registrar of SRM University, Sonipat said, “We are proud to partner with an apex body like the Gut Microbiota and Probiotic Science Foundation (India) who are playing a major role in spreading awareness about the health benefits of Probiotics in India. We not only get to learn about this science but also get to know the new research, trends and case studies on Probiotics worldwide. The School Programme is our first milestone and we hope to conduct many such activities with schools in time to come as we feel “Catching them Young” and their participation in such activities wiil help us raise the health barometer in some way.“