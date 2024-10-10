InternationalNational

SRM University-AP Becomes the 1st Private University in India to Send a Student Expedition to Mt. Everest Base Camp

October 10, 2024
SRM University-AP flagged off the much-awaited Everest Base Camp Expedition that will take place from October 12 – 27, 2024. This is India’s first initiative by any private university in India to send a team of 18 students and faculty under the leadership of Mr Sidharth Tripathy, Director-Entrepreneurship and Innovation, to conquer Mt. Everest Base Camp. The audacious adventure was flagged off by Dr R Premkumar, Registrar of SRM University-AP and Prof. Bharadhwaj Sivakumaran, Dean of Paari School of Business, in the presence of Mr Anil Kumar Nigam, Director-Student Affairs, Mr Udayan Bakshi, Associate Director-Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Prof. C V Tomy, Dean-SEAS and the cheering students of SRM University-AP.

SRM University-AP Felicitate the Everest Base Camp Expedition Group

To enhance the quality of entrepreneurship, it is pivotal to foster a mindset that can take risks, tackle huge challenges and overcome tribulations from a broader perspective. Our motive as a 21st-century university is to cultivate this mindset through this thrilling adventure and to become the harbingers of transformation among students,” remarked the expedition leader, Mr Sidharth Tripathy. The 15-day exhilarating expedition jointly organised by the Directorate of Entrepreneurship & Innovation and the Directorate of Student Affairs will begin from Kathmandu and will reach Everest Base Camp, covering a distance of about 134 km and scaling a height of 17,598 ft.

Registrar and Dean-Paari School of Business Flag Off the Everest Base Camp Expedition

In his address to the voyagers, Dr R Premkumar wished the group a safe and successful journey and opined, “This is an adventure of a lifetime that will teach you to live as a group, to grow as a team and contribute to each other for a common goal“. In addition to providing students with exemplary academic, research and entrepreneurial resources, SRM University-AP also emphasises the significance of nurturing 21st-century skills through experiential projects and initiatives. The Everest Base Camp expedition is a one-of-a-kind adventure that will ensure that students imbibe the value of belief, the significance of planning, training and camaraderie to develop essential leadership skills.

