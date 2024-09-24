SRM University-AP Honoured Faculty Members for their Exemplary Excellence in the Field of Education

SRM University-AP, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and holistic development, celebrated Teachers Day with a heartful tribute to its dedicated faculty members. The event was a testament to the profound impact that teachers have on their student’s lives, shaping not only their academic journeys but also their personal and professional growth.

Faculty Members of SRM University-AP awarded the University Outstanding Faculty Award

The event was celebrated in the presence of Prof. V S Rao, Advisor; Dr R Premkumar, Registrar, SRM University-AP; Deans; directors; faculty members; and students. It was a collaborative effort by students and staff, who joined hands to pay respectful tribute to the facultys exemplary service. The Chief Guest for the event, Prof Devang V Khakhar, Former Director of IIT Bombay, graced the occasion virtually.

Faculty Cohort at SRM AP were honoured for their five years of dedicated service to the university

During the occasion, Prof V S Rao, Advisor to SRM University-AP, added his words of appreciation, stating, “Teachers are the architects of tomorrows world. Their dedication, passion, and commitment inspire and empower the students to reach their full potential. Our faculty members are transitioning from traditional teaching roles to becoming mentors and facilitators.”

In his speech, Chief Guest Prof. Devang V Khakhar underscored the pivotal role of faculty in a universitys success. He stated, “The strength of an academic institution lies in its teachers. They shape the future by enhancing students learning capabilities and skills. Indeed, teachers are the true pillars of any academic institution.”

The event also marked the announcement of the Outstanding Faculty Awards, honouring Dr Sunil Chinnadurai, Associate Professor, Department of ECE; Dr Lakshmi Sirisha Maganti, Assistant Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering; Dr Karthikeyan E, Assistant Professor, Department of ECE; Dr Mahesh Kumar M, Assistant Professor, Department of CSE; Dr Satish Anamalamudi, Associate Professor, Department of CSE; Dr Sabyasachi Chakrabortty, Associate Professor, Department of Chemistry; Dr Rajapandiyan Panneerselvam, Assistant Professor, Department of Chemistry; Dr Vimal Babu – Associate professor, Department of Management; Dr Lakshman Rao Ayyangari, Associate professor, Department of Commerce for their exceptional contributions to their respective departments. Dr Sutharsan Govindarajan, Assistant Professor in the Department of Biological Sciences, was bestowed with the “Prof. V S Rao Foundation – Prof. HP Tiwari Best Faculty Award”.

The awardees expressed their gratitude to the university and students in their acceptance speeches.

The ceremony also recognised the dedication of faculty members with the Five-Year Services Award. The celebration was moderated by Prof. Sheela Singh, Associate Director of Faculty Affairs, who provided insightful commentary and ensured a smooth flow of events. The celebration concluded with a series of captivating performances by students, showcasing their talents and appreciation for their teachers. Students Council presented token of gifts to select adorable teachers. The event was a memorable occasion that highlighted the strong bond between students and faculty at SRM University-AP.