SS Rajamouli Film to Bag Nomination in THIS Big Category, Read on

RRR at Oscars: The RRR team has been trying their best to fetch a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. And now, seems like the wait might just be over soon. As reported by Variety, RRR could just bag a nomination in the Best Visual Effects category at the Oscars next year. This also means that the SS Rajamouli directorial would be competing with Hollywood biggies like Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and The Batman among others in the same category.

The official list of final nominations for Oscars 2023 will be announced on January 24 next year while the event will take place in March. Bagging a nomination in the Visual Effects category or in any other category, for that matter, would be a big deal for RRR and the entire country.

The fans of the movie are also hoping for Jr NTR and Ram Charan to have nominations in the Best Leading Actor category. As for now, while ‘Chhello Show‘ is India’s official entry to the Oscars, RRR has been submitted by Rajamouli in the ‘for your consideration’ section. Earlier, Variety had predicted nominations for RRR in many categories including Best Actor, Best Visual Effects, Best Music, Best Director, Best Motion Picture, and Best Costume Design.

Meanwhile, Rajamouli has confirmed that they will be bringing a sequel to RRR. Speaking at an event in Chicago earlier this year, the director said, “My father is a story writer for all my films. We discussed a bit about RRR 2 and he’s working on the story.”

