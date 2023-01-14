Home

SSC CGL 2023 Registration to Begin From April 1; Apply Online at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Registration 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Registration 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin the registration process for Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam from April 1, 2023. Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is May 1, 2023. This year, the Commission will conduct the SSC CGL 2023 exam in June and July 2023.

SSC took to Twitter, “Online applications for SSC CGL 2023 will start on 1 APRIL 2023, which will run till 1 MAY 2023, whose online exam is proposed to be held in JUNE, JULY 2023.”

SSC CGL 2023 के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन 1APRIL 2023 को प्रारंभ होंगे जो 1MAY 2023 तक चलेंगे जिसका ऑनलाइन एग्जाम JUNE ,JULY 2023 में होना प्रस्तावित है। @ssc_chief @ssc_official__ — staff selection commission of India (@ssc_official__) January 14, 2023

SSC CGL 2023 Registration: Check Eligibility Criteria

Graduation in any stream from a recognized University or Institute.

SSC CGL Selection Procedure

Candidates who want to apply for the above exam can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection procedure through the detailed notification (once released).

HOW TO APPLY FOR SSC CGL Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link.

Login to the portal and apply for the post. Upload required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

