SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022 at ssc.nic.in: Eligible candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022 at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key along with the candidates’ response sheets (s) of the Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2022 today, December 17, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The examination was conducted from December 01 to December 13, at different centres all over the country.

In order to download the SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022, a candidate needs to enter his/her registered login ID and password.

RAISE OBJECTIONS AGAINST SSC CGL Tier-I ANSWER KEY 2022

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key from December 17 to December 20, 2022. They need to pay Rs 100 per question/answer challenge. “Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, maybe submitted online from 17.12.2022 (5.00 PM) to 20.12.2022 (5.00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 5.00 PM on 20.12.2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” SSC in an official notification said.

How To Download SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022?

  • Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in. 
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheets (s) of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I) – 2022.”
  • A new PDF Document will appear on the screen. Click on the link given in the PDF Document.
  • Now enter the login credentials such as registered login ID and password.
  • Your SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022 will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the SSC CGL Tier-I Answer Key 2022 and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC CGL Tier-I RESULT 2022?

After taking the objections into consideration, SSC will publish the SSC CGL Tier-I Final Answer Key 2022 and SSC CGL Tier-I Result. For more details, check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).




Published Date: December 17, 2022 6:27 PM IST



Updated Date: December 17, 2022 6:50 PM IST





