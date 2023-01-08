SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Application Correction Process To Begin Today

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the Window for Application Form Correction for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 on January 9.

SSC CHSL Recruitment 2022: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will open the Window for Application Form Correction for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination or SSC CHSL 2022 on January 9. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can make changes to their application and pay application correction fill till January 10 at ssc.nic.in.

“A candidate will be allowed to correct and re-submit his modified/ corrected application two times during the ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ i.e. if he has made mistake in his updated application also, he will be allowed to re-submit one more modified/ corrected application after making requisite corrections/ modifications. No more corrections in the application form will be allowed under any circumstances”, reads the official notification.

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill over 4500 vacancies of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistants and Data Entry Operators.

SSC CHSL recruitment 2022: How to make changes in the application

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps through which they make the changes in the application>

Visit official website at ssc.nic.in

Key in your registration number and password

Make changes to the application

Pay the application correction fee

Submit and take printouts for future reference.

The Commission will charge a fee of ₹200 for making corrections and resubmitting modified/corrected applications for the first time, and ₹500 for making corrections and resubmitting modified/corrected applications for the second time.



