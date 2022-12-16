SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2021 Out at ssc.nic.in. Direct Link, Typing Test Date Here

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022 at ssc.nic.in: Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier-II Result 2021 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2021 Out at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2022 at ssc.nic.in: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Tier-II (Descriptive Paper) of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (CHSLE), 2021, today, December 16, 2022. Eligible candidates can download the SSC CHSL Tier-II Result 2021 by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. The DEST/Typing Test of the qualified candidates will be held on January 01, 2023, and the detailed schedule will be available on the websites of the concerned regional offices in due course.

It is to be noted that the marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on December 23, 2022. In order to check the marks, a candidate needs to enter his/her registered ID and password.

HOW TO CHECK SSC CHSL TIER II RESULT 2021?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the ‘Result’ section.

Now click on the “CHSL” section.

Click on the link that reads, “Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021– List of the candidates short-listed to appear in DEST for the post of DEO (Other than CAG) (List-II)/Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021– List of the candidates short-listed to appear in Typing Test for the post of LDC/JSA & PA/SA (List-I)/Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-II), 2021– List of the candidates short-listed to appear in DEST for the post of DEO in CAG(List-II).”

Your SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Check Category and Cut-off Marks (Tier-I + TierII)

Candidates qualified for Typing test for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) & Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA):

EWS: 182.28157

SC: 169.63995

ST: 161.89655

ESM: 118.02966

OH: 165.93687

HH: 125.14722

OBC: 191.32458

VH: 156.57710

Other-PwD: 109.23483

UR: 199.69831

For more details, check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC).



