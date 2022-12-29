SSC Delhi Police Constable Driver Result 2022 Declared at ssc.nic.in; Check Direct Link, Cut-Off Marks Here

SSC Delhi Police Driver Result 2022: Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL Tier II Result 2021 Out at ssc.nic.in.

SSC Constable Driver Result 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the result for the Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022, today December 29, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can download the result by visiting the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. The Commission conducted Computer Based Examination for the recruitment of the Constable (Driver)-male in Delhi Police on October 21, 2022.

“As per the provisions under Para-15.4 of the Notice of Examination, minimum qualifying marks in Computer Based Examination (without adding bonus marks to NCC certificate holders) have been fixed as 40 for UR/EWS, 35 for SC/ST/OBC and 30 for Ex-Servicemen (ESM) category candidates,” SSC in an official notification said.

How to Download SSC Constable Result 2022?

Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission(SSC) at ssc.nic.in .

. On the homepage, click on the Result section.

Now, look for the link that reads, “Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 – List of Male candidates in Roll No. order qualified for appearing in PE&MT (List-1)/ Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 – List of ESM candidates in Roll No order qualified for appearing in PE&MT (List-2).”

Your SSC Constable Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Check your name, roll number, and other details here.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

SSC Constable Driver Result 2022: Check Cut Off Here

Candidates qualified for PE&MT and Trade Test in Open Category:

Check Cut-off marks Candidates Available

Category Cut- off Mark Candidate Available EWS 42.17572 2599 SC 41.30267 4751 ST 49.22778 907 OBC 49.02823 6463 UR 58.17548 10892

ESM candidates qualified for PE&MT and Trade Test:

Category Cut- off Mark Candidate Available EWS 30.00000 59 SC 30.00000 63 ST 30.00000 11 OBC 30.00000 561 UR 30.00000 723

Shortlisted candidates will be called for PE&MT which will be conducted by the Delhi Police. The schedule of PE&MT will be communicated by Delhi Police in due course. Candidates are advised to follow the website of Delhi Police (i.e. https://delhipolice.gov.in/ ) regarding the issue of Admission Certificates for the PE&MT.



