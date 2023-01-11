National

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

admin
59Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 37 Second


  • Home
  • Education
  • SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 date has been released. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released
Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE Class 12 Term 1 Result 2023 Soon .

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 date. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the Paper-II of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 will be conducted on February 26, 2023.

According to the official notice released by the commission, the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022: Key Details

  1. The computer based test for Paper I was conducted in November 2022.
  2. Paper II will be descriptive in nature and will comprise of three parts
  3. Part A will have General Engineering (Civil & Structural)
  4. Part B will have General Engineering (Electrical)
  5. Part C will have General Engineering (Mechanical). The maximum marks is 300 and time duration is for 2 hours.
  6. The Paper-II will have to be written either in Hindi or in English.
  7. Part paper written in Hindi and part in English will be awarded zero marks.

There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of scores in the Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.




Published Date: January 11, 2023 11:16 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories