SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 Date Released at ssc.nic.in, Check Key Details Here
SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 date has been released. Candidates can check the official notice on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022 date. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the Paper-II of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 will be conducted on February 26, 2023.
According to the official notice released by the commission, the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic.
SSC JE Paper II Exam 2022: Key Details
- The computer based test for Paper I was conducted in November 2022.
- Paper II will be descriptive in nature and will comprise of three parts
- Part A will have General Engineering (Civil & Structural)
- Part B will have General Engineering (Electrical)
- Part C will have General Engineering (Mechanical). The maximum marks is 300 and time duration is for 2 hours.
- The Paper-II will have to be written either in Hindi or in English.
- Part paper written in Hindi and part in English will be awarded zero marks.
There shall be no provision for re-evaluation/ re-checking of scores in the Examination. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.
Published Date: January 11, 2023 11:16 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Graham Reid Tries To Divert Pressure From Harmanpreet Singh
[ad_1] Home SportsFIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023: Graham Reid Tries To Divert Pressure From Harmanpreet Singh Harmanpreet Singh has...
Watch Video Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon Oozes Seductive Oomph in Chic Golden Hair
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentWatch Video – Mast Mast Girl Raveena Tandon Oozes Seductive Oomph in Chic Golden Hair Here’s waiting for...
Lexus Launches New Generation RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023, Opens Booking
[ad_1] Home Car And BikeLexus Launches New Generation RX SUV at Auto Expo 2023, Opens Booking | Details Inside Lexus...
When And How One Can Withdraw PF Amount To Repay Home Loan
[ad_1] Home BusinessWhen And How One Can Withdraw PF Amount To Repay Home Loan | Details Here How to Replay...
Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train In Visakhapatnam Days Before Flag Off by PM Modi
[ad_1] Home BusinessStones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train In Visakhapatnam Days Before Flag Off by PM Modi After West...
Viral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In WATCH
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In |...
Average Rating