SSC Stenographer Grade C,D Exam Answer Key 2022 Out at ssc.nic.in; Direct Link Here

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2022: To access the final answer key, a candidate needs to enter his/her examination roll number and password.

SSC Stenographer Answer Key 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for the Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 today, January 27, 2023. Registered candidates can download the SSC Stenographer final answer key by visiting the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in. Along with the final answer key, the Commission has also uploaded the question paper on the website.

To access the final answer key, a candidate needs to enter his/her examination roll number and password. The Commission has declared the result of the computer-based Examination (Paper-I) of the Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination, 2022 on January 09, 2023.

SSC Stenographer Grade C, D Exam: How to Download Final Answer key, Question Paper? Visit the official website of the Staff Selection Commission at ssc.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Stenographer Grade ‘C’ & ‘D’ Examination 2022.” The link will be available in the Latest News section.

A new PDF document will appear on the screen. Click on the direct link given in the notice.

Enter your Roll number(As per your Admission Certificate)and password. Click on the login option.

The SSC Final Answer Key 2022 and question paper will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

“The candidates may take a print out of their Final Answer Key(s) along with respective Question Paper(s) by using the link given below. This facility will be available for the candidates from 27.01.2023 (05:00 PM) to 10.02.2023 (05:00 PM),” SSC in an official notification said. For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of Staff Selection Commission .



