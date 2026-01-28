The historic campaign, which highlights patient journeys and underscores the powerful impact donors can make, has privately raised $335 million toward its $400 million goal

ST. LOUIS

Jan. 28, 2026



St. Louis Children’s Hospital announced the public phase of its “I Am Proof” campaign, a $400 million fundraising effort designed to expand access to world-class pediatric care, accelerate groundbreaking pediatric research at WashU Medicine, and enhance the patient and family experience for the more than 270,000 children a year who seek care at St. Louis Children’s.



Advancing Scientific Discovery: Through investments in WashU Medicine pediatric research and innovation, anchored by the Children’s Discovery Institute (CDI), donors support a campaign that will enable St. Louis Children’s and WashU Medicine to establish disease-specific centers of excellence. These centers will accelerate discoveries that lead to treatments and cures for children.

Expanding Access to Care: St. Louis Children’s and WashU Medicine are committed to reaching children where they live, learn, and play—extending revolutionary pediatric health care beyond the hospital walls. Campaign donations will support community-based programs like Healthy Kids Express, mobile health care units that deliver essential care directly to children who might not otherwise receive it.

Enhancing the Patient and Family Experience: Campaign contributions will enable St. Louis Children’s to support spaces and services that bring comfort and relief during challenging times. This support includes St. Louis Children’s Center for Families, open 24/7, which provides a welcoming place for parents to rest, do laundry, enjoy snacks, and find comfort while their child receives care.

Scientific Discovery: Establishing disease-specific pediatric research centers of excellence as part of the Children’s Discovery Institute, including the Center for Brain Development and Neurological Disorders; Center for Gene and Cell-Based Therapies; Center for Pediatric Immunology; Center for Pediatric Pulmonary Disease and Asthma; Center for Rare, Undiagnosed and Genetic Diseases; Hermann Center for Child and Family Development; and McDonnell Pediatric Cancer Research Center.

