Staff Member Hit By Stone, FC Goa Complain to Kerala Blasters on Security at Kochi Match

Margao, Nov 15: Indian Super League (ISL) club FC Goa have complained to the league and their opponents of the last ISL match, Kerala Blasters, an incident during the match in which a technical staff of the team was hit by a stone while he was overseeing substitute players warm-up in Kochi’s Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

FC Goa has also complained to Kerala Blasters management regarding security arrangements for the team and the supporters that had travelled to Kochi for the match.

In an official communique, FC Goa said, “The Club has reported an incident to the League and the Home Team regarding the safety of the club staff where a member of the technical team was hit by a stone while helping the substitute players warm up.”

“FC Goa would like to communicate that the Club has written to the Kerala Blasters management expressing concerns in regard to security that was provided to the Club and our travelling supporters during our latest game in Kochi on Sunday.

“The club has highlighted particularly the issues faced in the ‘Away Stand’ which had a large presence of home fans, which led to unsavory incidents which the club believes could have been easily avoided.

“The safety of our supporters remains one of our paramount concerns,” the club said in its statement.

Kerala ended their 10-game winless streak in ISL with an assertive 3-1 victory.

Goals from Adrian Luna, Dimitrios Diamantakos and Ivan Kaliuzhnyi within the space of ten minutes secured all three points for the Blasters. Noah Sadaoui scored for the Gaurs.



