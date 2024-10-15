Home

News

Delhi air pollution: Stage 1 of GRAP kicks in national capital as quality dips to ‘poor’; Full list of restrictions

The Stage I of GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

An anti-smog gun on a multi-purpose vehicle sprays water droplets to curb air pollution, in New Delhi. (File Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In a matter of concern for the residents of Delhi, the Delhi air panel has decided to impose Stage 1 of Graded Responses Action Plans (GRAP) in the national capital region. The pollution controlling step was taken after the air quality dipped to poor quality. Here are the actions that are planned under Stage-I of the revised GRAP – ‘POOR’ Air Quality.

The Delhi government is planning to procure mist-spraying drones this winter to target the pollution hotspots in the city, officials said on Monday. In a bid to combat air pollution, these drones will have sensors to record air quality data, including measurements of PM2.5 and PM10, and help reduce dust levels.

A tender has been floated by the environment department for the acquisition of three drones designed to operate from above the city’s most polluted areas. The drones will primarily be used to monitor local sources of air pollution from a height while gathering critical air-quality information, as per a report by news agency PTI.

“The idea is to comprehensively track pollution at Delhi’s pollution hotspots. The drones will help identify local sources of air pollution and provide data that will enable us to take timely action,” said a government official involved in the procurement process.

“We are also exploring the potential of these drones to spray mist, specifically aimed at reducing dust levels,” the official added.

Restrictions under Stage I of GRAP

The Stage I of GRAP, a set of winter-specific anti-pollution measures, focuses on controlling pollution through dust mitigation at construction sites, proper waste management, and regular road cleaning.

The Stage I of GRAP mandates strict checks on polluting vehicles, better traffic management, and emission controls in industries, power plants, and brick kilns. The first stage also bans open burning of waste, limits the use of diesel generators, and prohibits the use of coal or firewood in eateries.

Delhi pollution data

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s 24-hour average air quality index stood at 234 (poor category) as of 4 pm on Monday.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM)’s Sub-Committee, tasked with implementing GRAP, reviewed the current air quality and weather forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), and decided to initiate Stage 1 control measures, according to an official statement.

Pollution control authorities in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi have been instructed to begin implementing these measures from 8 am on Tuesday, it added. GRAP is divided into four stages based on air quality: Stage I – ‘Poor’ (AQI 201-300); Stage II – ‘Very Poor’ (AQI 301-400); Stage III – ‘Severe’ (AQI 401-450); and Stage IV – ‘Severe Plus’ (AQI >450).

(With inputs from agencies)











