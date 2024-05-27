Stage Caves In as Rahul Gandhi, Misa Bharti Arrive to Address INDIA Bloc Rally in Bihar

Home

Stage Caves In as Rahul Gandhi, Misa Bharti Arrive to Address Rally in Bihar’s Paliganj | Watch

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday claimed that the INDIA bloc, if voted to power, would scrap the Agnipath scheme of recruitment in defence services and deposit Rs 8,500 to every woman’s account in each month.

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi escaped an accident when a portion of the stage collapsed after the former Congress president and Misa Bharti, the daughter of RJD president Lalu Prasad, arrived to address a mega INDIA Bloc rally in Bihar’s Paliganj.

Gandhi was present to support the candidacy of Misa Bharti who is contesting the Patliputra Lok Sabha seat. According to the video shared by news agency ANI, Bharti was seen escorting Gandhi towards his seat on the stage when a section of the makeshift platform caved in, causing Gandhi to lose his balance.

#WATCH | Bihar: A portion of the stage partially caves in during Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Paliganj pic.twitter.com/wQ2mZnWgCH — ANI (@ANI) May 27, 2024

In a moment of quick thinking, Bharti grabbed Gandhi’s hand, assisting him to regain his footing.

Addressing back-to-back election rallies in favour of Mahagathbandhan nominees in Bihar, he asserted that Narendra Modi will not be able to become the prime minister again, since there is a clear wave in favour of the INDIA bloc across the country.

“When the INDIA block will form the government, the Agnipath scheme will be withdrawn,” Gandhi said at Bakhtiyarpur.

The scheme, announced by the Narendra Modi government in 2022, envisages recruiting young soldiers, called ‘Agniveers’ after appointment, on a contractual basis for four years and retiring 75 per cent of them without certain benefits enjoyed by those who were not employed under this programme.

He said, “The INDIA bloc, if voted to power, will throw the Agnipath scheme into the dustbin. Modi Ji has turned soldiers into labourers. The Centre has made two categories in the Army — Agniveer and the others. If an Agniveer gets injured or martyred, he will neither get a martyr status nor compensation… Why is this discrimination?”

After the formation of the INDIA block government at the Centre, Gandhi said, “From July, Rs 8,500 will be deposited in women’s accounts every month. This will change the financial condition of every family.







