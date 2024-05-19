NationalPolitics

Stampede-like Situation at Rahul Gandhi-Akhilesh Yadav Rally in Prayagraj

A stampede-like situation took place in the joint public meeting of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Prayagraj.

Prayagraj: A stampede-like situation was seen on Sunday in the joint public meeting of Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, in Prayagraj. The INDIA bloc partners, who were scheduled to address a public meeting at Padila in Phulpur Parliamentary constituency of Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, were escorted out of the event after stampede-like conditions arose at the rally.

Reports suggest that the ruckus broke out between Congress and Samajwadi Party workers after many workers tried to approach the stage. Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav tried to control the crowd and asked the people to calm down, but as the situation deteriorated, their security recommended that they leave.






