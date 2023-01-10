Home

News

World

Stampedes In Pakistan’s Markets Due To Shortage Of Wheat Flour In Worst-Ever Food Crisis

Amid massive food crisis, stampedes were reported in Pakistan’s markets due to shortage of wheat in different parts of the country. S

Pakistan is facing massive shortage of wheat flour amid worst-ever food crisis.

Pakistan Food Crisis: Amid massive food crisis, stampedes were reported in Pakistan’s markets due to shortage of wheat in different parts of the country. Stampedes have been reported from markets in several areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Balochistan provinces. The local media blames the administration for the crisis, saying there has been a total mismanagement both by the the food department and flour mills.

As per reports, the prices of wheat flour, which is one of the key constituents of a regular diet as it is used to make chapati or roti, have soared amid the acute shortage of wheat. In Karachi, flour prices rose as high as Rs 140/kg to Rs 160/kg. In several other parts of the country, a 10 kg bag of flour is costing people around Rs 1,500 and a 20 kg bag at Rs 2,800.

WHEAT STOCK IN SOME REGIONS EXHAUSTED COMPLETELY

According to a report published in a Pakistani daily ‘The Express Tribune’, thousands of people stand in serpentine queues and spend hours to get the subsidized bags of flour as they are short in supply in the normal market. One of the ministers in the Balochistan province, Zamarak Achakzai, said in a report that the food crisis might worsen, as the wheat stocks in some regions have completely exhausted.

Chaotic scenes are being witnessed near vehicles that go to distribute flour. These wheat and flour loaded mini-trucks and vans are escorted by armed guards to avoid clashes with beneficiaries. A number of such clashes have already been reported at flour dealers, ANI reported citing the local media.

Since the prices of wheat and flour are relentleslly rising, it has become harder for low-income groups to buy a bag of flour in Pakistan and people are looking to the government for help.

Shehbaz Sharif-led Pakistan government hiked the prices of wheat flour by 25 percent to around 62 percent for sale through the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) with immediate effect to reduce the impact of untargeted subsidies, according to Pakistan’s largest newspaper The Dawn.



