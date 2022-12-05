Monday, December 5, 2022
National

Standby For Exit Poll. Stay Tuned

MCD Exit Poll Delhi The polls are crucial for the AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal as they seek expansion of the party ahead of 2024 general elections in the country.

Delhi MCD Exit Polls 2022
Delhi MCD Exit Polls 2022

Delhi MCD Exit Poll 2022: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is likely to sweep the Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022, predicts Zee News exit polls  Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14.  In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46 per cent, BJP 39 per cent, Congress 11 per cent and others 04 per cent.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi polls 2022 were held on Sunday for 250 municipal wards of the national capital. According to the data provided by the election commission, Delhi recorded around 50 per cent voter turnout.

No major glitches in electronic voting machines were reported and the voting passed off peacefully with high security observed at the 3,360 critical booths in 493 locations where more than 25,000 police personnel, nearly 13,000 home guards and 100 companies of paramilitary forces were deployed

Delhi MCD Exit Poll 2022: Key Updates

  • The Exit Poll conducted by Aaj Tak shows a clean sweep for Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP in the MCD polls 2022.
  • The BJP  is expected to remain at the second spot. While the AAP is predicted to win 149-171 wards of the total 250, the BJP might get 61-91 wards, followed by Congress which may get 3-7 wards.

Times Now-ETG exit poll

AAP 146-156 wards

BJP 84-94 seats

Congress 6-10 seats

Others 0-4 seats

Delhi MCD Exit Poll Results 2022: Highlights Below

English website:

The results of the post-poll survey will be declared after 5:30 PM.

It is to be noted that the final results for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections will be declared on December 8, while the results for the civic body polls in Delhi will come out on December 7.

LIVE TV




  • 7:41 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: In terms of vote share, AAP is expected to get 46%, BJP 39%, Congress 11% and others 04%.



  • 7:40 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Of the total 250 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is projected to register a victory on 134-146, BJP 82-94 and Congress 8-14.



  • 7:40 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Zee News exit polls have predicted a landslide victory for Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi MCD election 2022.



  • 7:34 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Zee News Predicts massive increase in vote share for AAP. Arvind Kejriwal-led party to grab 46 percent



  • 7:26 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Zee News exit poll numbers to be out soon. STAY TUNED



  • 7:22 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Garbage, Liquor scams, and clearance have been the main issues during the MCD polls.



  • 7:17 PM IST


    MCD exit polls

    India Today Axis My India

    AAP: 149-171

    BJP: 69-91

    CONG: 3-7

    Others: 5-9

    ETG-TNN

    AAP: 146-156

    BJP: 84-94

    CONG: 6-10

    Others:00-04



  • 7:12 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: Zee Exit Poll numbers to be out shortly. Stay tuned



  • 7:10 PM IST


    Delhi MCD Election Exit Poll 2022 LIVE: 62 percent of Delhiites agreed that the conditions of schools in the national capital have improved.



  • 6:51 PM IST


    Republic-P MARQ Exit Poll on HP

    Vote Share:

    BJP: 44.8%

    Cong: 42.9%

    AAP: 2.8%







Published Date: December 5, 2022 7:44 PM IST



Updated Date: December 5, 2022 7:56 PM IST





