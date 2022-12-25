With Rohit Sharma still recovering from a thumb injury he suffered in Bangladesh. Hardik Pandya is rumoured to lead India against Sri Lanka at home.

Rohit Sharma might be unavailable for the home series against Sri Lanka. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: With rumours going around Hardik Pandya to lead India in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka, Star Sports might have revelaed the truth on Sunday even before BCCI. Star Sports, who are the official broadcasters of India vs Sri Lanka series, released a series promo indicating Hardik as India captain, which they deleted minutes later.

India’s regular captain Rohit Sharma has been recovering from a thumb injury which he suffered in Bangladesh and is expected to be out from actio for some time. While, the BCCI hasn’t officially updated about Rohit’s availability for Sri Lanka series, Star Sports’ promo video might have spilled the beans.

Hours after India sealed a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh, the official broadcasters released the video with the caption, “‘Hardik ‘Raj’”. The video showed scenes where Hardik can be seen sitting on a stadium gallery coversing with two other actors.

At the end of the video, it even showed the poster for the series that had Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka on one side and Hardik on the other. The tweet was later deleted. India are scheduled to play Sri Lanka in January for three T20Is and three ODIs at home.

Hardik has led India before against Ireland and New Zealand. It is also being reported that KL Rahul might get dropped from the side owing to his poor form.



