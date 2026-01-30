TATA Starbucks today announced an enhancement to beverage customisation across its stores in India, empowering customers to enjoy their favourite flavoured hot or iced beverages with greater personalisation to choose their preferred level of sweetness with zero-sugar flavours such as Vanilla, Hazelnut and Caramel now also available with zero added sugar, customers can select from options including No Sugar, Less Sweet or Regular, rendering lesser calories beverages, across all Starbucks stores, mobile ordering and delivery platforms. “India’s coffee culture has evolved significantly over the years, with consumers increasingly seeking more control over how their beverages are crafted,” said Sushant Dash, ceo, Tata Starbucks. “Sweetness is a key part of that choice, and this enhancement allows customers to decide the level that works for them without altering the flavour profile they are familiar with also with a lower calorie beverage output. It preserves the Starbucks experience consumers expect, while offering greater flexibility at the point of order. Our focus remains on delivering consistency across stores and channels, strengthening our ability to serve a wider range of preferences at scale, while keeping the experience seamless for both customers and partners.” As health and wellness continue to influence beverage choices, more consumers are paying closer attention to ingredients and calorie intake while still seeking flavour and indulgence. This shift is particularly visible at the start of the year, as resolutions and reset is taking precedence and people reassess everyday choices and routines. With this offering, Starbucks is enabling greater flexibility for customers with options that suit their tastes and daily preferences while upholding the quality, consistency and indulgence that define the signature Starbucks experience. The customisation options are now available across Starbucks 506 stores in 81 cities, giving customers the ability to select their desired sweetness across beverages.