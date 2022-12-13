The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced it had brought forward the start of its home series against New Zealand by one day, with the new date of the commencement now being December 26.



Start of Pakistan vs New Zealand Series Brought Forward By a Day, to Now Commence From December 26. (Image: IANS)

Karachi, Dec 13: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced it had brought forward the start of its home series against New Zealand by one day, with the new date of the commencement now being December 26.

But the PCB, who said the decision was done in mutual agreement with New Zealand Cricket (NZC), has not revealed the reason behind bringing forward the series by a day.

The first Test of the two-match series will now be played from December 26-30 at the National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi, followed by the second Test at Multan from January 3-7. The three ODIs will now be played on January 10, 12 and 14 in Karachi.

The two Tests between New Zealand and Pakistan will be a part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. The three ODIs between the two teams will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, determining automatic qualification for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

New Zealand will be returning to Pakistan for the first time in two decades after the scheduled 2021 tour was abandoned minutes before its start in Rawalpindi. After the conclusion of the tour, New Zealand will travel to India for a tour of three ODIs and as many T20Is from January 18 to February 1.

New Zealand will be back in Pakistan later in the year to play in five ODIs and as many T20Is. They will be played in Karachi hosting four T20Is (April 13, 15, 16 and 19), followed by the fifth T20I and two ODIs in Lahore (April 23, 26 and 28) and last three ODIs to be played in Rawalpindi (May 1, 4 and 7).

Schedule of New Zealand’s tour of Pakistan:

First Test – December 26-30 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second Test – January 3-7 at Multan Cricket Stadium

First ODI -January 10 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Second ODI -January 12 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

Third ODI – January 14 at National Bank Cricket Arena Karachi

(With Inputs From IANS)



