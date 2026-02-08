Home

News

Tamil Nadu weather update: State to experience gradual rise in daytime temperatures; check detailed weather forecast

The weather department has issued an advisory stating that moderate mist and fog are expected during the early hours in at least nine districts.

Tamil Nadu weather update

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tamil Nadu is set to experience a gradual rise in daytime temperatures over the coming days, with the Regional Meteorological Department forecasting an increase of up to 2 degrees Celsius above normal levels until February 11. The weather is expected to remain largely dry across the state and neighbouring Puducherry, with no significant rainfall predicted for at least a week. According to officials, the prevailing weather pattern indicates stable and dry atmospheric conditions, which will contribute to a steady climb in maximum temperatures. While the days are likely to feel warmer than usual, early mornings in several districts will continue to witness foggy conditions. The department has issued an advisory stating that moderate mist and fog are expected during the early hours in at least nine districts. These include the hill district of Nilgiris and interior regions such as Dindigul, Salem, Erode and Krishnagiri. Fog is also likely to persist in Dharmapuri, Tirupattur, Vellore and Ranipet districts. Reduced visibility during the morning hours may affect motorists and commuters, particularly on highways and rural roads. In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy over the next few days. Light mist is likely during the early mornings, followed by warm and humid conditions as the day progresses. The city, like much of the state, will not see any rainfall activity during this period.Meteorologists explained that the absence of active weather systems, such as low-pressure areas or cyclonic circulations, has resulted in dry continental winds dominating the region. This has limited cloud formation and rainfall, while allowing daytime temperatures to rise gradually. Residents, especially children, the elderly and those working outdoors, have been advised to stay hydrated and avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight during peak afternoon hours. Drivers have also been urged to exercise caution during foggy mornings to prevent accidents. With dry weather set to persist and temperatures inching upward, Tamil Nadu is likely to experience typical late-winter warmth, marking the transition towards hotter pre-summer conditions in the days ahead.