Stay Tune and join BIG FM’s mission to make this Durga Puja a celebration of sustainability and inclusivity!

BIG FM, one of India’s largest radio networks with 58 stations, reaches 1.9K towns and 1.2 Lacs villages and over 34 Crore Indians across the country. BIG FM has evolved with the changing times. With the new positioning, BIG FM plays a meaningful, relevant and compelling role in the lives of consumers. It is not just about entertainment but a brand that has a purpose. With its extensive reach, localized content and credible RJs the brand plays the role of a ‘thought inspirer’ and an agent of positive change in society. The tag line – ‘Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho’ reflects the philosophy that ‘Changing the world for the better starts with changing your thoughts’. Realigning the programming to reflect the new positioning, BIG FM has refreshed the music promise playing your favourite music tested with the audience besides bringing on board some big names from the Radio and entertainment spaces across all key markets. The network’s occasion-based programming, CSR Activities and client integrated campaigns strongly reflects its Dhun Badal Ke Toh Dekho ethos. The original content-based shows and engaging brand-led campaigns have consistently won accolades at prestigious industry awards like the EMVIES, ABBYs, Asian Customer Engagement Awards, Indian Radio Forum & New York Festival.

