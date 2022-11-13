UPI Activation With Aadhaar Card: PhonePe is now allowing new users to complete UPI activation using an Aadhaar card and OTP authentication, providing even more convenience to its users.

Tech Tips: Step By Step Guide to Activate PhonePe Using Your Aadhaar Card

UPI Activation With Aadhaar Card: With approximately 350 million registered users, PhonePay is currently one of the most famous instant payment platforms. It provides users to access their bank accounts digitally at any time, along with a convenient UPI transaction process. PhonePe is now allowing new users to complete UPI activation using an Aadhaar card and OTP authentication, providing even more convenience to its users.

As per the payment application, it is the first UPI TPAP app which has rolled out the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding process. This means that instead of providing debit card details, users can choose the Aadhaar card option on the PhonePe app for the onboarding process and enter the last six digits of their Aadhaar to begin the onboarding process.

Users are required to provide debit card information during the UPI setup process on any app, including Google Pay, Paytm, and PhonePe, in order to obtain OTP authentication and set up a user’s UPI PIN. This process, however, limited registration access for a large number of Indian bank account holders who did not have a debit card handy. With the new Aadhaar-based OTP authentication for UPI activation, several people will be able to join the UPI ecosystem.

If you are a new user and want to set up your UPI on PhonePe using your Aadhaar card, follow the steps given below.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO ACTIVATE PhonePe UPI ACCOUNT USING AADHAAR CARD

Open the PhonePe application on an Android or iOS device. If you don’t have the app, then kindly download PhonePe from PlayStore or App Store.

Now, open the PhonePe application and add your mobile number, and then the One Time Password (OTP).

Go to the My Money page and then click on Payments methods.

Select your ‘Select your bank’ and click on the ‘Add New Bank Account’ option.

Now select the bank with which you want to set up your UPI and validate your phone number.

PhonePe will fetch your account details. It will link your account to UPI.

Then, move to set up UPI PIN. You have the option of entering your Debit/ATM card information or selecting the Aadhaar card option.

Enter the last six digits of the Aadhaar number. An OTP will be sent to your registered mobile number.

Now, enter the OTP received and set up the UPI PIN. PhonePe UPI will be activated and ready to make payments.

Users will be able to access all UPI features, such as payments and balance checks, once the process is completed.