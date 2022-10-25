Step By Step Guide To Check Air Quality Level in Your Area Using Google Maps

Tech Tips: Air pollution is one of the biggest environmental threats to human health alongside climate change. The changing weather, festive crackers, harvest, and vehicle pollution are some of the contributing factors that worsen air quality. Bad air quality endangers everyone’s health, particularly those suffering from heart and respiratory diseases, as well as those suffering from asthma. It is advised that people limit their outdoor travel during this time. Additionally, before travelling, check the air quality index to prevent health issues.Also Read – Motorola Announces Global Debut of Moto Razr 2022. All You Need to Know

Google has an air quality tracker feature that will tell you the current air quality index of a location. Google Maps has a dedicated tool for checking an area's air quality index. You can use this feature to track the air quality of any location you want to visit or where you live. This will provide you with an overview of your surroundings, allowing you to plan your outdoor activities accordingly. If the air quality is poor, you should avoid going out and instead stay at home.

Google's air quality tool helps you check for air quality conditions on both Android and iOS devices. As a result, you'll be able to make more informed decisions about whether it's safe to go outside.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO CHECK AIR QUALITY ON GOOGLE MAPS