Step by Step Guide to Reset SBI YONO Username, Password Online

State Bank of India YONO: The State Bank of India introduced the YONO (You Only Need One) platform for its customers as an integrated digital banking platform. YONO offers a variety of financial and other services, including net banking, opening fixed deposits, viewing transaction history, booking flights, trains, buses, and taxis, online shopping, paying medical bills, and more. You can download the YONO application for your Android or iOS phone from Play Store or App Store.Also Read – Provident Fund Alert: Here’s How to File E-nomination For EPFO Nominees | Check Step-by-Step-Guide

YONO can be set up by any SBI user using their account details. After registering, you can access your account by entering your username and password into the application. These credentials, however, are required each time you log into your account to access the YONO SBI app. SBI has extended the login process for privacy reasons. However, users may forget their username or password and thus be unable to access their accounts. If you have also forgotten your YONO login credentials, follow the steps below to reset your username and password. Also Read – Planning to Travel Abroad? Check Step-by-Step Guide to Apply For Passport Online at Passport Seva Portal

How TO RESET SBI YONO USERNAME AND PASSWORD ONLINE?

  • Visit the official website of the State Bank of India at onlinesbi.com.
  • Under the Personal Banking option, click on the “login” option.
  • Now, you will be asked to fill in your account details. Instead, click on the “Forgot username/login password” option.
  • A pop-up window will open on your screen.
  • Select the option “forgot my username” from the drop-down menu and then click on the “next” button.
  • Now, fill in the required fields such as CIF number, country, internet banking, INB registered mobile number, and captcha code. Click on the “submit” button.
  • Enter the One Time Password (OTP) that has been sent to the registered mobile number. Now click on the “Confirm” button.
  • Your new YONO SBI username will appear on the screen. You will also receive a text of the same on your registered mobile number.

