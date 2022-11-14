Step By Step Guide to Submit Life Certificate Via SBI Website, Mobile App

Jeevan Praman Patra Submission: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new Video Life Certificate (VLC) service to make the process of submitting a life certificate or Jeevan Praman for pensioners easier. Check steps to submit life certificate via video.

Jeevan Praman Patra Submission: The State Bank of India (SBI) has launched a new Video Life Certificate (VLC) service to make the process of submitting a life certificate or Jeevan Praman for pensioners easier. Pensioners can use this feature to submit their life certificates via video call with an SBI official.

To continue receiving their pension, Central Government pensioners must submit their life certificates to the Pension Disbursing Agency (PDA) every year. The certificate serves as proof of the pensioner’s existence. With the new Video Life Certificate (VLC) service, Anyone whose pension is processed and paid through the bank can submit their life certificate through a video call on the SBI application or website, without having to visit a branch.

Video Life Certificates with an ease. Now even family pensioners can avail the services via the SBI Pension Seva Mobile App or website.

Visit https://t.co/Mor15ERNpf to know more.#SBI #AmritMahotsav #PensionSeva #VideoLifeCertificate pic.twitter.com/p0gvlK7GP1 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) November 7, 2022

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO SUBMIT LIFE CERTIFICATE VIA VIDEO:

Visit SBI’s official PensionSeva website at www.pensionseva.sbi . You can also download the PensionSeva mobile application from the Google play store and Apple app store.

. You can also download the PensionSeva mobile application from the Google play store and Apple app store. On the homepage, log in and Click on “VideoLC” to initiate the VLC process. In the application, select the ‘Video Life Certificate’ option from the page.

Enter the account number to which the pension is credited.

Enter the captcha code and tick the box that reads, “I authorize bank to use my Aadhaar data for VLC purpose.”

Click on the ‘Validate Account’ option after which a One Time Password (OTP) will be sent to your Aadhaar card-linked mobile number.

Submit the certificates and click on the proceed option.

On the new page, follow the instructions to schedule an appointment for a video call as per your convenience. A confirmation will be sent to you through SMS and email.

Join the video call as per the schedule after giving your consent.

You are required to read out a verification code in the call with the bank official. You are required to also show your PAN card so that the official can capture it.

After verification, hold the camera steady to let the bank official capture your face.

A message at the end of the session will confirm that your information has been recorded. The video life certificate process is complete.

Pensioners will be informed about the status of the Video Life Certificate through SMS.



