Thursday, November 10, 2022
HomeNationalSteps To Check Scores Here
National

Steps To Check Scores Here

admin
By admin
0
47


The computer based typing skill test was conducted on August 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Skill Test declared, here’s direct link to check
RRB Group D Exam: Phase 2 exam city link activated, direct link here

RRB NTPC Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced RRB NTPC Result 2022 for computer based typing skill test on November 10, 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of RRB Ajmer at rrbajmer.gov.in or on all regional RRB websites.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10000+ posts Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways

Below, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the RRB NTPC Result 2022.

The computer based typing skill test was conducted on August 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

RRB NTPC Result 2022: How to check skill test results

  1. Go to the official site of RRB regional websites.
  2. Click on RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Skill Test link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the result and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process of RRB NTPC was started on February 28, 2019 and ended on March 31, 2019.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 5:36 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 6:14 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Elderly Man Does Naagin Dance As His Friend Acts Like Snake Charmer. Watch
Next article
Video: President Droupadi Murmu Walks For 2km To Offer Prayers At Puri Jagannath Temple In Odisha
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Steps To Check Scores Here

admin
By admin
0
47


The computer based typing skill test was conducted on August 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Skill Test declared, here’s direct link to check
RRB Group D Exam: Phase 2 exam city link activated, direct link here

RRB NTPC Result 2022: The Railway Recruitment Board has announced RRB NTPC Result 2022 for computer based typing skill test on November 10, 2022. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can now check the results on the official website of RRB Ajmer at rrbajmer.gov.in or on all regional RRB websites.

This recruitment drive will fill up 10000+ posts Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways

Below, we have mentioned the steps through which they can check the RRB NTPC Result 2022.

The computer based typing skill test was conducted on August 27, 2022 at various exam centres across the country.

RRB NTPC Result 2022: How to check skill test results

  1. Go to the official site of RRB regional websites.
  2. Click on RRB NTPC Result 2022 for Skill Test link available on the home page.
  3. Enter the login details and click on submit.
  4. Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Check the result and download the page.
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application process of RRB NTPC was started on February 28, 2019 and ended on March 31, 2019.




Published Date: November 10, 2022 5:36 PM IST



Updated Date: November 10, 2022 6:14 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Elderly Man Does Naagin Dance As His Friend Acts Like Snake Charmer. Watch
Next article
Video: President Droupadi Murmu Walks For 2km To Offer Prayers At Puri Jagannath Temple In Odisha
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677