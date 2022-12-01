Steve Smith ACCIDENTALLY Hits Umpire With Bat During Record-Breaking Knock During Aus-WI Test

Aus vs WI: Following the day’s play, Smith had a laugh about it and admitted that he did not know that the umpire was standing right behind him.

Steve Smith Accidentally Hits Umpire

Perth: Steve Smith gave us a glimpse of why he is rated as one of the finest Test batters in the world today. Smith hit an unbeaten 200* on Thursday against West Indies in the ongoing first Test at Perth. The former Australian captain’s double ton has put the hosts in the driver’s seat. Despite his glorious knock what caught the attention of fans was a moment in the match when Smith accidentally hit the umpire with the bat at the non-striker’s end. Rod Tucker was taken by surprise as Smith unknowingly hit the umpire.

Following the day’s play, Smith had a laugh about it and admitted that he did not know that the umpire was standing right behind him.

Here is the clip: (Video courtesy 7Cricket)

“I’ve changed a couple of things. My grip’s a bit more open, I’m staying a bit more side on…” An extended chat with Steve Smith after his 200* on Day 2 in Perth #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/eeVDtIl4zT — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 1, 2022



