Stinking Blankets Bed Rolls Make Passengers Sick Train Halted For 30 Mins To Provide Medical Aid
- Home
- Uttar Pradesh
- Stinking Blankets, Bed Rolls Make Passengers Sick; Train Halted For 30 Mins To Provide Medical Aid
As railways provided stinking blankets to passengers, who got sick because of the stench, Lucknow-Varanasi train had to be halted for 30 mins so that doctors could attend to them.
Lucknow: The Lucknow-Varanasi Krishak Express (15008) was halted for a brief period of 30 minutes in order to attend to three passengers who complained of nausea caused by stinking blankets and bed rolls provided by the railways. The passengers in the AC B5 coach of the train, a 70-year-old man and two women, were given stinking bedrolls and blankets and the stench of the used blankets was such that they felt nauseous and even got sick.
These three passengers, who had boarded the train at Lucknow’s Charbagh railway station, were attended to by a team of railway doctors at the Badshahnagar station where the train was stopped for 30 minutes for a medical emergency.
“After the passengers complained to the supervisor, the blankets and bedrolls were immediately changed. However, the passengers felt sick and complained of vomiting. Therefore, the train was stopped at Badshahnagar station for nearly 30 minutes,” said Pankaj Singh, chief public relations officer of North Eastern Railway (NER).
He added, “After the train was stopped at Badshahnagar station, the three passengers were attended by a team of railway doctors in the coach itself. The passengers were being given medicines as well, however, they declined them saying their condition has improved. After their proper check-up, the train left for its destination.”
Published Date: January 11, 2023 10:39 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Viral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In WATCH
[ad_1] Home ViralViral Video Explains In 10 Seconds How Cameras Decide What Amount Of Light To Be Allowed In |...
Eviction Drive In Assam s Lakhimpur Renders Hundreds Homeless Their Crops Damaged
[ad_1] Home News IndiaEviction Drive In Assam’s Lakhimpur Renders Hundreds Homeless, Their Crops Damaged The state government claims they "encroached"...
Sourav Ganguly Advices Star India Batter To Play ‘Patience Game’, Says ‘His Time Will Come’
[ad_1] Home SportsSourav Ganguly Advices Star India Batter To Play ‘Patience Game’, Says ‘His Time Will Come’ Ishan Kishan had...
Team, Squads, Schedule, Dates And Venue- All You Need To Know
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023: Team, Squads, Schedule, Dates And Venue- All You Need To Know...
Nia Sharma Sizzles in Scorching Hot Bikini as She Performs Sensuous Dance at Beach
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentNia Sharma Sizzles in Scorching Hot Bikini as She Performs Sensuous Dance at Beach – Watch Nia Sharma...
Redmi Note 12 5G Series Goes On Sale On Flipkart, Amazon in India: Check Price, Feature, Specifications
[ad_1] Home TechnologyRedmi Note 12 5G Series Goes On Sale On Flipkart, Amazon in India: Check Price, Feature, Specifications Redmi...
Average Rating