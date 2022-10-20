Stock Debuts at Rs 84.50, Know Listing Price, Share Price and More

Tracxn Technologies IPO Listing Today: Tracxn Technologies on Thursday made quite a positive market debut, as the scrip got listed at Rs 84.50 on NSE, a 5.63 per cent premium over its issue price of Rs 80. The shares of Tracxn Technologies were trading at Rs 96.15 at 10:10 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 20.19% as compared to the issue price of Rs 80. The initial public offer (IPO) of Tracxn Technologies (Tracxn) received bids for 4,27,30,190 shares as against 2,12,69,714 shares on offer. The issue was subscribed 2.01 times.Also Read – Supreme Court Moved Against LIC IPO, Seeks Scrapping Of Process

The price band was at Rs 75-80 per share for the public issue that was subscribed just 2.01 times during October 10-12, the lowest subscription amongst IPOs launched since August 2022. The issue opened for bidding on Monday (10 October 2022) and it closed on Wednesday (12 October 2022). Also Read – LIC IPO: Grey Market Premium Down By 90% Ahead Of Exchange Listing

The Rs 309 crore received through the IPO will go to selling shareholders (promoters and investors) as the issue was entirely an offer for sale. The company supplies its products to customers in over 25 countries covering five continents i.e., North America, Europe, Asia, South America and Africa. Also Read – Delhivery IPO: GMP, Price Band, Other Details Before Opening Of IPO Tomorrow | Know Here

Founded in 2013, Tracxn Technologies provides market intelligence data for private companies. It offers private company data to its customers for deal sourcing, identifying mergers and acquisitions (M&A) targets, deal diligence, analysis, and tracking emerging themes across industries and markets, among other uses, through its subscription-based platform, Tracxn.

The objectives of the offer are to achieve the benefits of listing the equity shares on the stock exchanges and the sale of shares by the selling shareholders in the offer.

Among the shareholders, prominent ones are Neha Singh, Abhishek Goyal, Elevation Capital, Accel India IV (Mauritius), SCI Investments V, Prashant Chandra, Binny Bansal, Sachin Bansal, WGG International Limited, Sahil Barua, Deepak Singh, Trustees, NRJN Family Trust, and Milliways Fund, among others.

The company will not get any proceeds from this public offer and the proceeds will entirely go to the promoters. The company also said that it has been incurring losses in the last three years. However, it turned into profits for the quarter ending June 2022.