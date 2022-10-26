Stock Market Holiday: Know Why Trading At BSE & NSE Is Closed Today

Mumbai: On the occasion of Diwali, normal trading was suspended at both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Today, October 26, equity, F&O, and currency markets will remain closed on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada. Commodity markets will be closed for the first half and trading will be open only in the evening session (5:00 pm onwards)Also Read – CLOSING BELL: Sensex, Nifty Lose 7-Day Gaining Momentum After Diwali, Falls Below Muhurat Trade Gains

October 26, 2022 is also a settlement holiday. Therefore, your commodity account balance tomorrow will NOT include credits from: Also Read – Sensex Opens Above 60K, Slips & Hovers Above 59K On First Normal Trading Session Of Samvat 2079

Profits (Realized and Marked to Market) from trades or positions in the commodity derivatives on October 25th.

Credits from exiting option positions on October 25th.

Stock broker Zerodha has confirmed that funds withdrawn on October 26, 2022 will be processed on October 27, 2022 and you will receive the funds by 2 PM on October 28, 2022. Also Read – Stock Markets To Be Open For Trading Today, But Closed Tomorrow. Know Why

The next trading holiday this year will be on November 8 on the occasion of Gurunanak Jayanti, as per both BSE and NSE websites.