Stock Markets To Be Open For Trading Today, But Closed Tomorrow. Know Why

Mumbai: On the occasion of Diwali, normal trading was suspended at both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE). Today, the day after Diwali trading will be permitted between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm, the normal trading time in Indian stock markets. However, equity, F&O, and currency markets will remain closed on October 26, on the occasion of Diwali Balipratipada. Commodity markets will be closed for the first half and trading will be open only in the evening session (5:00 pm onwards).Also Read – Delhi Flouts Firecrackers Ban on Diwali; Air Quality Dips to ‘Very Poor’ Category

October 26, 2022 is also a settlement holiday. Therefore, your commodity account balance tomorrow will NOT include credits from: Also Read – Inside Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s Lowkey Diwali Celebration With Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan – See VIRAL Pics

Profits (Realized and Marked to Market) from trades or positions in the commodity derivatives on October 25th.

Credits from exiting option positions on October 25th.

Stock broker Zerodha has confirmed that funds withdrawn on October 26, 2022 will be processed on October 27, 2022 and you will receive the funds by 2 PM on October 28, 2022. Also Read – Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif’s First Diwali is All About Love, Love And Love – See PICS