Stocks In Focus On January 3- Zomato, Maruti, Coal India, HDFC Bank & More

live

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 327.05 points up at 61,167.79 and NSE Nifty was trading 92.15 points up at 18,197.45

Business News Live On January 3, 2022

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open Tuesday on a weaker note in tandem with SGX Nifty that went as low as 18,148 after opening at 18,286. Yesterday, Indian indices fared really well as against its global peers. Even though Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite closed in red yesterday, both Sensex and Nifty resisted the pressure and kept gaining.

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 327.05 points up at 61,167.79 and NSE Nifty was trading 92.15 points up at 18,197.45

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 3

Zomato: Gunjan Patidar, one of the co-founders and the chief technology officer (CTO) of Zomato, has become the fourth top level executive to resign from the company in a span of two months. Prior to Patidar’s exit, Mohit Gupta – one of the co-founders, Rahul Ganjoo – headed new initiatives, Siddharth Jhawar – headed Gurugram-based intercity food service, exited the company.

Maruti Suzuki: In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s production in December 2022 was lower by 17.96 per cent at 1,24,722 units as against 1,52,029 units in the year-ago period, according to company data released on Monday.

SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be domestic systematically important banks (D-SIBs). SIBs are considered to be “too big to fail”, hence, this classification by the RBI hints at government support during times of distress.

Coal India: The company reported a 16 per cent growth in its coal production so far during April-December at 479 million tonne. Coal India’s coal supply to the power sector rose 11 per cent to 432.7 million tonne in the April-December period of the current financial year.













