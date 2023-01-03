National

Stocks In Focus On January 3- Zomato, Maruti, Coal India, HDFC Bank & More

admin
36Views
Read Time:2 Minute, 42 Second


live

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 327.05 points up at 61,167.79 and NSE Nifty was trading 92.15 points up at 18,197.45

Business News Live On January 3, 2022
Business News Live On January 3, 2022

New Delhi: Indian benchmark indices are likely to open Tuesday on a weaker note in tandem with SGX Nifty that went as low as 18,148 after opening at 18,286. Yesterday, Indian indices fared really well as against its global peers. Even though Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite closed in red yesterday, both Sensex and Nifty resisted the pressure and kept gaining.

On Monday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 327.05 points up at 61,167.79 and NSE Nifty was trading 92.15 points up at 18,197.45

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 3

Zomato: Gunjan Patidar, one of the co-founders and the chief technology officer (CTO) of Zomato, has become the fourth top level executive to resign from the company in a span of two months. Prior to Patidar’s exit, Mohit Gupta – one of the co-founders, Rahul Ganjoo – headed new initiatives, Siddharth  Jhawar – headed Gurugram-based intercity food service, exited the company.

Maruti Suzuki: In a regulatory filing, Maruti Suzuki India said that the company’s production in December 2022 was lower by 17.96 per cent at 1,24,722 units as against 1,52,029 units in the year-ago period, according to company data released on Monday.

SBI, HDFC, ICICI Bank: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said that State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank continue to be domestic systematically important banks (D-SIBs). SIBs are considered to be “too big to fail”, hence, this classification by the RBI hints at government support during times of distress.

Coal India: The company reported a 16 per cent growth in its coal production so far during April-December at 479 million tonne. Coal India’s coal supply to the power sector rose 11 per cent to 432.7 million tonne in the April-December period of the current financial year.




  • 8:55 AM IST


    Dalal Street

    “Markets may see a weak opening in Tuesday trades tracking fall in SGX Nifty. While the undertone is of caution, selective buying could be seen after the last week’s sell-off. Amid uncertainty, investors would look for bargain hunting and momentum buying. As US markets were shut on Monday, traders may wait for cues from European indices in the noon trades. The key catalyst lined up this week is the Federal Reserve’s December meeting minutes to trickle in on Thursday,” said Prashanth Tapse – Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd







Published Date: January 3, 2023 8:21 AM IST



Updated Date: January 3, 2023 8:59 AM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories