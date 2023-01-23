National

Stocks To Watch On January 23- Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Adani Group & More,

On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 236.66 points down  at 60,621.77 and NSE Nifty was trading 80.20 points down at 18,027.65.

Business News Live On 23 January 2023
Business News Live On 23 January 2023

New Delhi: Indian indices are expected to have a muted-to-positive opening on Monday, 23 January 2023, hinted SGX Nifty. At 7:39 am IST, SGX Nifty was trading 0.50 per cent up at 18,134.5.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON 23 January 2023

Axis Bank: The private lender will be announcing today its results for the third quarter ended December 2022. Analysts are expecting close to a 70 per cent jump in Axis Bank’s net profit for Q3 FY23.

ICICI Bank: On Saturday, ICICI Bank announced that its profit after tax grew by 34.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,312 crore in the December quarter. The private lender also reported a net NPA ratio that declined to 0.55 per cent on December 31, 2022, from 0.61 per cent on September 30, 2022.

Adani Group: Jugeshinder Singh, the CFO of Adani Group said that the conglomerate plans to spin off businesses like hydrogen, airports and data centre between 2025 and 2028 after they achieve a certain investment profile. The business incubator for the group is Adani Enterprises Ltd, which is looking to raise Rs 20,000 crore in a follow-on share sale.

Reliance Industries Limited: India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Friday reported a 15 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit year-on-year (YoY), at Rs 15,792 crore, for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). The revenue of RIL increased 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2.20 lakh crore.




  • 8:14 AM IST


    New Delhi: The government is likely to review the exemption-less new tax regime as only less than half a million taxpayers have opted for the same since its rollout, Economic Times reported quoting two people familiar with the matter.



  • 7:54 AM IST


    New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation plans to shut its 156,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Bina refinery in central India for about a month in June for maintenance. The state-run refiner also plans to shut half of its 240,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India for three to four weeks in September-October for maintenance, the sources said: Reuters report quoting sources.







Published Date: January 23, 2023 7:51 AM IST



Updated Date: January 23, 2023 8:32 AM IST





