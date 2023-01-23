Stocks To Watch On January 23- Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance, Adani Group & More,
On Friday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 236.66 points down at 60,621.77 and NSE Nifty was trading 80.20 points down at 18,027.65.
New Delhi: Indian indices are expected to have a muted-to-positive opening on Monday, 23 January 2023, hinted SGX Nifty. At 7:39 am IST, SGX Nifty was trading 0.50 per cent up at 18,134.5.
STOCKS TO WATCH ON 23 January 2023
Axis Bank: The private lender will be announcing today its results for the third quarter ended December 2022. Analysts are expecting close to a 70 per cent jump in Axis Bank’s net profit for Q3 FY23.
ICICI Bank: On Saturday, ICICI Bank announced that its profit after tax grew by 34.2 per cent year-on-year to Rs 8,312 crore in the December quarter. The private lender also reported a net NPA ratio that declined to 0.55 per cent on December 31, 2022, from 0.61 per cent on September 30, 2022.
Adani Group: Jugeshinder Singh, the CFO of Adani Group said that the conglomerate plans to spin off businesses like hydrogen, airports and data centre between 2025 and 2028 after they achieve a certain investment profile. The business incubator for the group is Adani Enterprises Ltd, which is looking to raise Rs 20,000 crore in a follow-on share sale.
Reliance Industries Limited: India’s most valued firm by market capitalisation, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), on Friday reported a 15 per cent dip in its consolidated net profit year-on-year (YoY), at Rs 15,792 crore, for the quarter ended December 2022 (Q3 FY23). The revenue of RIL increased 15.3 per cent YoY to Rs 2.20 lakh crore.
New Delhi: The government is likely to review the exemption-less new tax regime as only less than half a million taxpayers have opted for the same since its rollout, Economic Times reported quoting two people familiar with the matter.
New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation plans to shut its 156,000 barrels-per-day (bpd) Bina refinery in central India for about a month in June for maintenance. The state-run refiner also plans to shut half of its 240,000 bpd Mumbai refinery in western India for three to four weeks in September-October for maintenance, the sources said: Reuters report quoting sources.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 7:51 AM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 8:32 AM IST
