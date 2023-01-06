Stocks To Watch On January 6- IDBI Bank, Larsen & Tourbo, IndiGo, Axis Bank & More News

live

On Thursday, at close, BSE Sensex was trading 304.18 points down at 60,353.27 and NSE Nifty was trading 50.80 points down at 17,992.15.

Business News Live On January 6

Mumbai: Indian indices are likely to open flat, tilting towards red on Friday, January 6, 2023, as per the live status of SGX Nifty. The bearish sentiments that prevailed across markets a day ahead of the release of US FOMC minutes continued yesterday even though indices rose over 100 points in the opening session.

STOCKS TO WATCH ON JANUARY 6

IDBI Bank: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has given its approval for the reclassification of government’s shareholding in IDBI Bank as “public” after its stake sale on condition that its voting rights do not exceed 15 per cent, the lender said on Thursday. The government and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will sell 60.72 per cent stake in IDBI Bank as part of the disinvestment, and after the stake sale, government’s shareholding will be reduced to 15 per cent.

Larsen & Toubro: L&T Realty Developers Ltd, a subsidiary of L&T, has agreed to sell its complete stake in Think Tower Developers Pvt Ltd, the engineering and construction conglomerate said on Thursday. The entire stake is being sold to Pratik Harshad Kalsariya, who does not belong to the promoter group. Think Tower Developers has not commenced commercial operation and hence has zero revenue & net worth.

IndiGo: India’s biggest airline is exploring possibilities of increasing its international coverage with the starting of operations at the newly launched Manohar International Airport in north Goa from Thursday. Located at Mopa, the new airport is the 76th destination for IndiGo and the largest-ever station with 168 weekly flights. It is targeting 1.5 million customers by the end of this year from the new airport. Together with operations at the south Goa airport, IndiGo will have 406 weekly flights to Goa.

Axis Bank: Axis Bank has partnered with OPEN, to provide a fully native digital current account for its customers including SMEs, freelancers, homepreneurs, influencers and more. This partnership offers the larger business community access to Axis Bank’s holistic banking experience coupled with OPEN’s end-to-end financial automation tools for business management including payments, accounting, payroll, compliance, expense management and several other services.













