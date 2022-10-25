Tuesday, October 25, 2022
HomeNationalStoinis Muscle SL As Hosts Secure Win By 7 Wickets
National

Stoinis Muscle SL As Hosts Secure Win By 7 Wickets

admin
By admin
0
33



Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 19 T20 World Cup Scorecard AS IT HAPPENED: Australia beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets. Marcus Stoinis scored a 17-ball half century. Australia’s stunning defeat to neighbours New Zealand in their opening match of the Men’s T20 World Cup has raised Sri Lanka’s hopes ahead of their Group 1 clash here on Tuesday.Also Read – T20 World Cup: India vs Pakistan Is Over, Time To Lose The Hype and Look Ahead

Check playing 11 here: Also Read – Pakistan Greats Wonder if Shaheen Afridi Was Rushed Into Action

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara Also Read – Williamson Was Spot On In Decision-making v Australia But Strategies Need To Be Reassessed With Every Game: Ian Smith

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Aaron Finch(c), Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade(w), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood





Source link

Previous articleAdam Silver stands by NBA’s anti-tanking improvements
Next articleUGC NET Final Answer Key, Result 2022 Soon at ugcnet.nta.nic.in; Know How to Check
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677