Stone-Pelting At Ganesh Pandal In Surat Sparks Communal Tensions, Several Arrested

Stone-pelting at a Ganesh pandal in Surat’s Sayedpura area sparked a clash on Sunday night. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi stated that six individuals pelted stones at the pandal, and all of them have been arrested.



Published: September 9, 2024 6:46 AM IST

Surat: Tension prevailed in Surat city after some youths threw stones at a Ganesh pandal in the Sayedpura area in the early hours of Monday. The stone-pelting incident escalated, and a clash broke out in the area. Heavy security was deployed to bring the situation under control. Police also resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to manage the angry crowd.







