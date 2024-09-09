Home

Stone-Pelting At Ganesh Pandal In Surat Sparks Communal Tensions, Several Arrested

Stone-pelting at a Ganesh pandal in Surat’s Sayedpura area sparked a clash on Sunday night. Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi stated that six individuals pelted stones at the pandal, and all of them have been arrested.

Surat: Tension prevailed in Surat city after some youths threw stones at a Ganesh pandal in the Sayedpura area in the early hours of Monday. The stone-pelting incident escalated, and a clash broke out in the area. Heavy security was deployed to bring the situation under control. Police also resorted to a lathi charge and used tear gas to manage the angry crowd.

#WATCH | Gujarat: Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh Gehlot says, “Some children pelted stones at a Ganesh pandal after which a clash broke out. The police immediately took away those children from there…Police were immediately deployed in the area. Lathi charge was done in… pic.twitter.com/h3eNyVmIRX — ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2024











