National

Stones Hurled At JNU Students Watching BBC Documentary On PM Modi Inside Campus: Report

admin
57Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 38 Second


  • Home
  • News
  • India
  • Stones Hurled At JNU Students Watching BBC Documentary On PM Modi Inside Campus: Report

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday snapped electricity and internet services in the premises to stop the screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by NDTV.

JNU Cancels Screening Of BBC Documentary India: The Modi Question
JNU Cuts Power, Internet To Stop Screening Of BBC Documentary On PM Modi (File Photo)

New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration on Tuesday snapped electricity and internet services in the premises to stop the screening of BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to a report by NDTV. Power went out in the office of Students’ Union which planned to hold the screening of the documentary at 9 pm despite the administration’s disapproval, the report stated.

Few students watched the documentary on their mobile phones and laptops as stones were reportedly hurled at them. A fight broke out between right and left-wing supporters.

The development comes a day after JNU administration cancelled the screening of the controversial documentary, saying “such an unauthorised activity may disturb peace & harmony in the University.” The administration asked the organisers to cancel the screening and warned them of disciplinary action if the said order is not followed.

Earlier, the Centre had directed social media platforms Twitter and YouTube to block links to the documentary. The Ministry of External Affairs has trashed the documentary as a “propaganda piece” that lacks objectivity and reflects a colonial mindset.

Topics




Published Date: January 24, 2023 9:30 PM IST



Updated Date: January 24, 2023 10:55 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

More Stories