Stones Pelted At Vande Bharat Express Train In Visakhapatnam Days Before Flag Off by PM Modi

After West Bengal, the stones were pelted when Vande Bharat Express trains was going to the coach maintenance centre at Marripalem from Visakhapatnam Railway Station after the completion of the trial run.

Because of the stone-pelting, the glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam.

Visakhapatnam: Days after the West Bengal incident, stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam city of Andhra Pradesh during maintenance on Wednesday. Notably, the incident happened before the Vande Bharat train will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 19.

The stone-pelting incident happened when the train was going to the coach maintenance centre at Marripalem from Visakhapatnam Railway Station after the completion of the trial run.

“At 6:30 in the evening somebody pelted stones on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam, 2 window panes were totally shattered & need to be replaced. This is very unfortunate,” Anup Kumar Satpathy, Divisional Railway Manager said.

Andhra Pradesh | Stones pelted on Vande Bharat train in Visakhapatnam which will be flagged off by PM Modi on Jan 19. Incident occurred during maintenance. Glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem, Visakhapatnam. Further probe underway: DRM pic.twitter.com/JQLrHbwyJ4 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2023

Because of the stone-pelting, the glass pane of a coach of Vande Bharat express was damaged near Kancharapalem in Visakhapatnam. The incident happened a week after stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, within just four days after its launch.

According to Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Anup Kumar Sethupati, “Some unknown persons pelted stones at Vande Bharat train as it reached Visakhapatnam for maintenance and train run. Stones were pelted on train coaches during it was going to the coach care centre for maintenance from Visakhapatnam station.”

Anup Kumar Sethupati told news agency ANI that they are verifying CCTV footage and the Railway Protection Force (RPF) is searching for the accused people.

“It was a very unfortunate incident. The coach glass of the brand new Vande Bharat train was broken after some unknown persons pelted stones on the coach near Kancharapalem. We are verifying CCTV cameras. Our RPF police searching for them. Once they catch will punish sincerely. The railway belongs to public money. I appeal to people who don’t do such kinds of things. Estimated the cost of the window glass around one lakh,” added the DRM.

Prior to this, the Vande Bharat Express window panes were broken as stones were thrown at the train connecting Howrah to New Jalpaiguri near Malda on January 2.

A day after the second attack on January 3, two window panes of the Vande Bharat Express train were left damaged after stones were allegedly pelted on the two coaches near the Phansidewa area of the Darjeeling.