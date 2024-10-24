Home

News

Cyclone Dana Big Updates: Storm to make landfall in Odisha, Bengal tomorrow; Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations

live

According to the weather department, Cyclone Dana will bring heavy rains to the southern part of West Bengal and coastal Odisha.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Kolkata: Cyclonic storm Dana is all set to make landfall on early Friday morning and bring heavy rains and thunderstorms in Odisha and Bengal. According to the weather department, Cyclone Dana will bring heavy rains to the southern part of West Bengal and coastal Odisha. Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi has reviewed the preparedness of the state and said that only 30 per cent of the people, or around 3-4 lakh people living in the identified ‘danger zone’, have been evacuated by Wednesday evening.

As a precautionary measure, the Kolkata Airport has decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours due to the anticipated impact of the Cyclone. The suspension will start at 6 PM on October 24 and last until 9 AM on October 25, 2024. This decision aims to ensure the safety of passengers, airline personnel, and airport infrastructure as heavy winds and rainfall are expected.











