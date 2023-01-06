Stranger Holds Newpaper For Old Man During Train Ride. Video Goes Viral

A stranger on a public transport in London held a newspaper for a man who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and the incident has gone viral on social media.
In this hustling life when we are all busy with social media and trying to impress everyone, it is good to see any act of kindness. A stranger on a public transport in London held a newspaper for a man, who was suffering from Parkinson’s disease, so that he could read it. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
In the video, the woman can be seen sitting opposite to the elderly man. She then holds the newspaper for the man and even flips the pages. “This man with Parkinson’s disease couldn’t hold his newspaper so a stranger held it still for him so he could read it. Faith in humanity restored,” the caption of the video read.
(London): This man with Parkinson’s disease couldn’t hold his newspaper so a stranger held it still for him so he could read it.
Faith in humanity restored.
(🎥:rosiemegangill) pic.twitter.com/Uu4nDgIcaP
— GoodNewsMovement (@GoodNewsMVT) January 4, 2023
Published Date: January 6, 2023 2:09 PM IST
