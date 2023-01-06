Stranger Things Actor Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay, Fans Say ‘We Knew’- Check Reactions News
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp aka Will Byers has come out as gay in real life. Here’s how his fans have reacted.
Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp, known for playing the closeted gay teenager Will Byers on the Netflix show, has officially come out gay in real life. According to The Hollywood Reporter, an American entertainment news outlet, the 18-year-old actor Schnapp shared a video to his TikTok that read, “When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was ‘we know.’ The clip was set to audio that played, “You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious.”
“I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought,” Schnapp wrote in the video’s caption, referencing Will’s sexuality on Stranger Things, reported The Hollywood Reporter. Throughout the show’s run, Will’s sexuality has been a question, specifically when Mike told his friend in the heat of an argument, “It’s not my fault you don’t like girls.”
Fans came in support after Noah’s announcement. A user wrote, “congratulations for coming out <3 🏳️🌈”. Another wrote, “Be happy and free, always 🌈🌈🌈”.
During season four of Stranger Things, Will takes an emotional moment to profess his love to Mike but pretends he’s speaking from Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) point of view, not his own.
The horror mystery show will come to conclusion with its Season 5; however, no start of production date has been announced yet.
Published Date: January 6, 2023 11:07 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Manoj Bajpayee News
[ad_1] Manoj Bajpayee's Twitter account recently got hacked as the actor confirmed the same on his Instagram stories. Manoj Bajpayee's...
India Coach Rahul Dravid Comes in Aid of Arshdeep Singh After Poor Show Against Sri Lanka, Says Young Kids Will Have Games Like This News
[ad_1] India head coach Rahul Dravid asked everyone to be patient with young players in his team who will have...
Cash-Strapped VodafoneIdea Knocks On Bank Doors For A ₹7000 Cr Breather: Report News
[ad_1] On September 28, 2022, India.com reported that Indus Towers, India’s largest mobile installation tower installation company, has given an...
Sushmita Sen Poses With Rohman Shawl, Rajeev Sen Reunites With Charu Asopa For Cousin News
[ad_1] Rajeev Sen and his estranged wife Charu Asopa along with Sushmita Sen, Rohman Shawl pose together as a happy...
Plane Crashes During Training in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa, Pilot From Patna Killed News
[ad_1] Captain Vimal Kumar (50), resident of Patna, was killed in the crash while trainee pilot Sonu Yadav (23), resident...
Video: DTC Bus Driver Stops Vehicle In Middle Of Road To Have ‘Chai’. Internet Reacts
[ad_1] The bus driver stopped in the middle of the road in Delhi's Kamla Nagar Market to grab a cup...
Average Rating