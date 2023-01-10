It takes several seconds for the girl to be saved as her mother rushes and separates the dog from her daughter.

Gujarat: Stray Dog Bites Girl’s Face, Rips Out Part of Her Cheek In Horrific Attack; CCTV Goes Viral

Dog attack in Surat: Another case of a dog bite has been reported from Surat, Gujarat’s Hanspura Society. A girl suffered severe injuries and had to undergo a surgery after she was bitten by a stray dog while playing in front of her house. The incident was caught on CCTV, visuals of which are going viral on social media.

The CCTV video from the spot shows the girl playing at the main gate of the residential building. The girl spots a stray dog running on the street and approaches the dog by running towards her. The dog retaliates in an aggressive manner and before the girl could back off, the dog pounces on her and starts to bite her on the face.

It takes several seconds for the girl to be saved as her mother rushes and separates the dog from her daughter.

Surat Dog Attack Video: Viewer discretion advised

The incident occurred at Swan Society in Phulpada area of Varachha Zone. The girl’s mother intervened at the right moment and somehow was able to save her from much graver injury.



