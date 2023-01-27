Home

Bihar

Stray Dog Goes on Rampage, Bites over 80 People in Bihar’s Arrah

The stray dog was allegedly beaten to death after the matter came to light.

File Picture for representation

Patna: At least 80 people were attacked and bitten after a stray dog allegedly went on rampage in Bihar’s Arrah. Speaking to the media local residents said that over 80 people reached the district hospital in Arrah with dog bite cases. Locals alleged that all of them were attacked by the same dog.

“Around 80 people have come to the district hospital in Arrah with cases of dog bites. Among the patients, 10-12 are children. First aid is given to the patients, ” Dr Navneet Kumar Chaudhary, a doctor at the hospital said.

The stray dog was allegedly beaten to death after the matter came to light. “Locals in the Dudh Katora locality of the city beat up the dog to death with sticks and rods on Thursday night,” said sources. “The Rabies-infected dog had created terror in different localities of Arrah city,” locals claimed. According to officials, a team of the local civic body was sent to catch the dog.

“Before the team could reach, around 12 o’clock in the night, locals beat the dog to death,” District Officer Rajkumar said. About 110 to 120 people in all these localities, including children, old men and women, were bitten and injured. Some were seriously injured and admitted to hospital.

After several patients started arriving at Ara Sadar Hospital, the health administration was also alerted.

“Around 86 people were given rabies injections in Ara Sadar Hospital on Thursday,” said officials. Kaushal Dubey, the manager of the Arrah Sadar Hospital, said, “Despite the fact that it was a holiday in view of Republic Day, yet on the orders of the District Officer, the camp was opened in the Sadar Hospital premises.”

“It was found that 86 people have been given rabies injections. This camp will continue tomorrow as well. Those who are left can come tomorrow and take the injection,” he added.

Topics



