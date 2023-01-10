The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) further said that the aftershocks might occur in the next hours or days and advised people to stay away from damaged areas.

Strong 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Tremors Also Felt In Australia

Earthquake in Indonesia: A magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Tuesday struck the Tanimbar region of Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) announced in a post on Twitter. The earthquake struck 342 kilometers southwest of the Tual region in Indonesia at 02:47:35 (local time), according to EMSC.

The EMSC said that the shaking was felt over 2000 kilometers by approximately 14 million people in Australia, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.

Tsunami warnings were issued for Indonesia as tremors were felt in Australia’s Northern Territory, including Darwin. While some reports tremors felt for four minutes in Darwin, authorities are yet to issue a Tsunami warning for Australia. There is no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories, said the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre.

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) further said that the aftershocks might occur in the next hours or days and advised people to stay away from damaged areas.



