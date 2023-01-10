Strong 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Indonesia, Tremors Also Felt In Australia
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) further said that the aftershocks might occur in the next hours or days and advised people to stay away from damaged areas.
Earthquake in Indonesia: A magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Tuesday struck the Tanimbar region of Indonesia, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) announced in a post on Twitter. The earthquake struck 342 kilometers southwest of the Tual region in Indonesia at 02:47:35 (local time), according to EMSC.
The EMSC said that the shaking was felt over 2000 kilometers by approximately 14 million people in Australia, Timor Leste, and Indonesia.
Tsunami warnings were issued for Indonesia as tremors were felt in Australia’s Northern Territory, including Darwin. While some reports tremors felt for four minutes in Darwin, authorities are yet to issue a Tsunami warning for Australia. There is no tsunami threat to the Australian mainland, islands or territories, said the Joint Australian Tsunami Warning Centre.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) further said that the aftershocks might occur in the next hours or days and advised people to stay away from damaged areas.
Published Date: January 10, 2023 7:10 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Stray Dog Bites Girl’s Face, Rips Out Part of Her Cheek In Horrific Attack; CCTV Goes Viral
[ad_1] It takes several seconds for the girl to be saved as her mother rushes and separates the dog from...
IIT Ropar Researchers Predicted Joshimath Surface Displacement In 2021
[ad_1] The study was presented in a conference held in Lucknow on April 16, 2021, for which the researcher was...
TCS Q3FY23 Net Profit Rises 11%, But Misses Estimates, Dividend Announced. Check Details
[ad_1] TCS' consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 58,229 crore, an increase of 19.11 percent against Rs 48,885 crore...
Javed Akhtar Breaks Silence, Says Not For Me or You…
[ad_1] Amid reports that the CBFC has asked the makers of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer "Pathaan" to make changes to the...
Geminis Should Take Care of Their Gold, Leos Should Trust Their Luck
[ad_1] Horoscope Today, January 10, Tuesday: Here's what the stars have got in store for you. Check your astrological prediction...
Moscow-Goa Flight Diverted To Gujarat After Bomb Threat, Aircraft Under Isolation Bay; Probe On
[ad_1] All 236 passengers and crew members were evacuated safely and the security officials are now checking the aircraft. The...
Average Rating