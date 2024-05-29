Home

News

Cyclone Remal Impact In Assam: Student Among Others Killed In Heavy Rains; Red Alert Issued In 10 Districts

With more heavy rains predicted by the Weather Department, a Red alert has been issued for several districts, necessitating the closure of educational institutes for safety.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Cyclone Remal Impact In Assam: Student Among Others Killed In Heavy Rains; Red Alert Issued In 10 Districts

At least three people, including a school student, lost their lives in Assam within the last 24 hours due to the severe impact of Cyclone Remal. The devastating consequences of the cyclone have put 10 districts in Assam on Red alert as authorities brace for more heavy downpours. State Disaster Management Authority reported one fatality each in Morigaon, Kamrup (Metro), and Kamrup (Rural) districts. The victim in Morigaon, identified as student Kaushik Amphi, lost his life when a large tree fell on the autorickshaw he was traveling in on his way to school. Another incident involved a school bus in Dhekiajuli being hit by an uprooted tree, resulting in injuries to several students onboard.

The cyclone’s strong winds uprooted electric poles, leading to power disruptions in various areas. The Power Department mobilized staff to restore electricity supply. Road communications were severely impacted in Barak Valley and Dima Hasao district, while districts like Cachar and Karimganj faced flooding due to incessant rain. The urban floods in Silchar town affected over 21,000 people across 11 wards

Authorities set up relief camp

In response to the crisis, the Karimganj district administration set up a relief camp in Patharkandi, distributing essential supplies to the flood-affected people. With more heavy rains predicted by the Weather Department, a Red alert has been issued for several districts, necessitating the closure of educational institutes for safety.

Red Alert Issued

Red alert has been issued for Dhubri, South Salmara, Bongaigaon, Bajali, Tamulpur, Barpeta, Nalbari, Morigaon, Nagaon, Hojai and West Karbi Anglong while red alert (for extremely heavy rainfall) has been issued for Chirang, Goalpara, Baksa, Dima Hasao, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj districts.

Preventive Measures and Government Response:

To mitigate further risks, district administrations were advised on various measures, including regulating fishing activities, discouraging agricultural work, evacuating vulnerable populations, and ensuring prompt relief payments and medical treatment. Ferry services were suspended in multiple districts to prioritize public safety.

Restoration Efforts:

Chief Secretary Ravi Kota led a comprehensive review meeting in Guwahati to assess the situation in the affected districts. Various government departments were directed to develop action plans for the immediate restoration and repair of infrastructure damaged by the cyclone and heavy rainfall.







