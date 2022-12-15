Student Duped Of Rs 16 Lakh While Trying To Sell Kidney To Repay Debt

As per the complaint, she came across an advertisement which says there is an urgent need for kidneys and the donor will be paid Rs 7 crore.

Biggest Cyber Fraud In Hyderabad: Student Duped Of Rs 16 Lakh As She Tries To Sell Kidney To Repay Father’s Debt

Cyber fraud alert: A nursing student from Guntur, Andhra Pradesh has alleged that she was duped of Rs 16 lakh by cyber criminals while she was trying to sell her kidney to repay a debt to her father. The matter came to the fore after the girl approached Guntur police during the Spandana programme on Monday and sought their help, reported TOI.

According to reports, the girl had moved to Hyderabad recently for nursing course. The student bought watches, dresses and other items online through her father’s UPI account and she wanted to deposit the same amount into the account before her father notices. But she did not have the money so she found a quick way online to earn cash by selling kidneys.

As per the complaint, she came across an advertisement which says there is an urgent need for kidneys and the donor will be paid Rs 7 crore. She contacted the person named Dr Praveen Raj who said she will be paid Rs 3.5 crore as initial amount and she will get the rest later.

The accused also sought medical report of the student and later informed her that she is eligible to donate her kidney. The accused also tricked her to give him Rs 16 lakh in advance. Accordingly, the victim paid Rs 16 lakh as a verification charge and asked the cyber crooks for money back. The accused then asked her to go to Delhi to claim the money. When the victim reached the address given by the accused, she found it to be fake.

When the police reached out to her father, it was found that he had given one of his ATM cards to his daughter and later found out about cash withdrawal of Rs 16 lakh in November. His statement added that when he asked his daughter to come back home, she fled from her Hyderabad hostel.

Police traced her to Jaggayyapeta in the NTR district of Andhra Pradesh. She was found to be staying at one of her friends’ house.



