Student Killed After His Bike Rams Into Vehicle Throwing Him Off IIFCO Chowk flyover On Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

A 19-year-old student lost his life in a fatal accident on the IIFCO Chowk flyover. The young victim, Rhythem Sharma, a student at KR Mangalam University in Gurugram, was riding his Yamaha motorcycle when a vehicle collided with him, hurling his bike off the flyover onto the Delhi-Gurugram expressway below. The incident, which took place on Thursday evening at around 6PM.

“After dropping his friend at IFFCO Chowk, Rhythem took a U-turn from the flyover and was moving towards Gurugram. During that time a speeding vehicle hit my son’s bike. Due to the collision, he fell along with the motorcycle from the flyover,” the victim’s mother Supriya Sharma said in her complaint.

“He was critically injured and was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at around 11:00 pm on Thursday”, she said.

Based on the complaint by the mother of the student, an FIR was registered against an unknown driver under sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 18 police station on Friday. A senior police officer said that CCTV cameras are installed on the flyover which are being examined. The body was handed over to family after the postmortem







