Students at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences Screen BBC Documentary Despite Warning

Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) issued warning to the management against any such event.

BBC Documentary Row

Mumbai: A group of students at Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) on Saturday screened the BBC documentary inside the campus despite warning from the institute. Outside the TISS campus, the ABVP and BJYM — student and youth groups affiliated with the BJP and RSS — held protests against the screening of the film but some of them dispersed after police said mass showing won’t be allowed.

Earlier in the day, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) issued warning to students after reports emerged that some of them are planning to screen the controversial BBC documentary inside the campus premises. The TISS also issued advisory to the management against any such event.

“It has come to our notice that some groups of students are planning to screen the BBC documentary that has created a disturbance in some parts of the country. Some plan to organise gatherings to protest against related developments in a few universities,” an advisory from the TISS read, according to news agency ANI.

The advisory that was accessed by NDTV stated: “It is with utmost seriousness we note that some students, through a group, are engaged in activities contravening the advisory issued on 27th January regarding the screening of a BBC Documentary forbidden by the Government and attempting to mobilise and trigger students…”

The institute said it has not allowed any such screening and gatherings which may disturb the academic environment and warned that not heeding to the advisory would be dealt with strictly as per the rules.

On the other hand, TISS Student Union leader Pratik Permey said the association has not planned any screening, but a group called the Progressive Students Forum (PSF) is the organiser.

Some of the students at DU were on Friday detained before a planned screening could begin as university officials called the cops.



